Outback Franchisee Can Tap Ch. 11 Loan To Make Payroll
By Vince Sullivan ( November 3, 2026, 9:53 PM EST) -- The country's largest Outback Steakhouse franchisee received approval Tuesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to access part of a $5.5 million Chapter 11 loan so that it can meet an upcoming payroll obligation and keep food and liquor flowing to its restaurants over the next few weeks....
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