Lender Says Del. Court Wrongly Voided $20M Loan Liens

By Jarek Rutz ( November 4, 2026, 3:28 PM EST) -- A lender urged the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday to revive its claim to $20.4 million in security interests tied to loans to collapsed technology company Bitwise Industries, saying a contract protected it even if the company's executives lacked authority to pledge real estate as collateral....
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