Block Seeks $764M Deal To End DOJ Cash App Fraud Probe

By Lauren Berg ( November 3, 2026, 10:19 PM EST) -- Jack Dorsey's Block Inc. revealed in an investor filing Tuesday it has reached a tentative deal to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into claims that it ignored fraud on its Cash App, outlining terms that include a deferred prosecution agreement and payment of more than $760 million....
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