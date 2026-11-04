5th Circ. Backs NLRB Bargaining Order For Hyatt Operator

By Katherine Smith ( November 4, 2026, 2:13 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has upheld a National Labor Relations Board decision ordering a Texas Hyatt hotel operator to bargain with a UNITE HERE local, ruling that the company failed to establish that the union interfered with the employees' free choice when they voted for representation....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.