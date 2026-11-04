Ex-Diddy Prosecutor At Boies Schiller To Lead Cornell Case
By Andrea Keckley ( November 4, 2026, 1:57 PM EST) -- A Cornell University alumna and former high-ranking federal prosecutor known for overseeing the criminal case against Sean "Diddy" Combs before joining Boies Schiller Flexner LLP last year will serve as outside counsel for the investigation into an alleged gang rape on Cornell's campus in 2024, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday....
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