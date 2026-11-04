Judge Says CFTC Likely Overstepped On Stock Perpetuals
By Katryna Perera ( November 4, 2026, 6:41 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission likely exceeded its authority when it signed off on the trading of perpetual contracts tied to individual stocks, but stopped short of hitting it with a temporary restraining order in a suit brought by a special interest organization backed by Cboe Global Markets Inc....
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