Tribunal Largely Backs HMRC Ax Of Port Co.'s £57M Tax Break

By Kevin Pinner ( November 4, 2026, 5:07 PM EST) -- The First-tier Tribunal erred in deciding that HM Revenue & Customs could not deny Liverpool's port operator tax allowances on £57.1 million ($76.9 million) spent building part of a deep-water container terminal, the Upper Tribunal found Wednesday....
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