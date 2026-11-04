Cisco Urges Justices To Reject $2.6B Centripetal Patent Case

By Adam Lidgett ( November 4, 2026, 5:49 PM EST) -- Cisco Systems says the U.S. Supreme Court shouldn't reinstate Centripetal Networks LLC's $2.6 billion patent infringement case, saying a lower court was correct to grant Cisco a win because Centripetal had adequate time to respond to Cisco's interpretation of the asserted patent....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.