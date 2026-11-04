Md. Judge Extends Asylum Deal Over 84 Wrongful Removals

By Nadia Dreid ( November 4, 2026, 8:26 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge is extending the deadline for a settlement that protects certain asylum-seekers from deportation until their applications are fully processed, after finding that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security wrongfully deported at least 84 people covered by the settlement. ...
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