Guo Daughter Says Ch. 11 Trustee Misreads Powers
By Hilary Russ ( November 4, 2026, 6:51 PM EST) -- The daughter of Chinese exile Miles Guo said that the Chapter 11 trustee who controls her father's bankruptcy estate is conflating two separate sections of the Bankruptcy Code, and she again urged the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve an alleged circuit split and reverse orders that placed $23 million in yacht sale proceeds plus a $37 million escrow into her father's estate....
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