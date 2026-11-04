Google Loses Bid To Toss Jewish Ex-Worker's Bias Claims

By Grace Elletson ( November 4, 2026, 4:20 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge rejected Google's bid to narrow a suit from a Jewish ex-worker who said his boss began harassing him after learning about his religious identity and mental health struggles, saying the events alleged in his complaint seemed too suspicious to justify cutting discrimination claims....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.