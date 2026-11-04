Ford, EV Battery Co. Must Face Workers' Unpaid Wage Suit
By Melanie Dorsey ( November 4, 2026, 4:34 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. and its electric vehicle battery joint venture must face a proposed class and collective action alleging unpaid wages after a Michigan federal judge ruled Wednesday that workers sufficiently alleged the automaker was their joint employer and that Michigan courts have jurisdiction over the venture....
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