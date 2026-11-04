Seneca Nation Elects Its First Woman President

By Joyce Hanson ( November 4, 2026, 8:40 PM EST) -- The Seneca Nation's citizens have elected the first woman president in the Native American tribe's history, casting their votes in favor of an elected member of the Seneca Nation Council who has served in that role for more than 20 years....
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