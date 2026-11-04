Insurers Must Face Roofer's Contract Claims, Split Panel Says

By Hope Patti ( November 4, 2026, 6:20 PM EST) -- A split North Carolina state appeals court on Wednesday revived 41 lawsuits brought by a commercial roofing contractor accusing insurers of wrongfully refusing to pay out storm damage repair claims that homeowners assigned under their policies, saying the company adequately pled valid assignments of rights....
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