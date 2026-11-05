Alaska Judge Faults Corps' Reversal On Gold Mine Permit
By Corey Rothauser ( November 5, 2026, 5:15 PM EST) -- An Alaska federal judge has found that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers unlawfully approved a permit for a gold mining project near Nome without explaining why it rejected its own district office's findings about potential harm to an estuary used by Indigenous communities....
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