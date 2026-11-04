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Colo. Co. Accused Of Misusing $400K Loan For HHS Deal

By Rachel Konieczny ( November 4, 2026, 7:31 PM EST) -- A Colorado public benefit corporation breached a loan agreement by failing to use the $400,000 loan for its intended purpose and instead diverting the loan to settle a nearly $600,000 civil penalty with a federal government agency, according to a lender's lawsuit in Colorado state court....

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