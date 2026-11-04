Groups Ask 11th Circ. To Affirm Block Of Trump-IRS Deal
By Zak Kostro ( November 4, 2026, 6:40 PM EST) -- A consumer advocacy organization and an ethics watchdog group urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to affirm a Florida federal judge's order finding President Donald Trump's $10 billion suit against the IRS and the resulting settlement deal lacked legitimate controversy, saying his suit threatens the judicial branch's integrity....
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