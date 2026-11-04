Coca-Cola Sued Over Minute Maid 'Natural Flavors' Claim

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 4, 2026, 11:20 PM EST) -- The Coca-Cola Co. was accused Wednesday in Illinois federal court of falsely marketing its Minute Maid Fruit Punch as containing only natural flavors, with a consumer alleging in the putative class action that the beverage actually gets its tartness from a "synthetic, non-natural flavoring ingredient."...
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