Netflix Faces Revamped 'Baby Reindeer' Defamation Suit

By Elliot Weld ( November 5, 2026, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Scottish attorney who claims her life was ruined by her allegedly inspiring a character in the Netflix series "Baby Reindeer" has added to her allegations that she was defamed by the series, saying Netflix knew the story was fictional but presented it as true and the court should revive some of her dismissed claims....
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