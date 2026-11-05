Top Groups Lobbying The FCC

By Christopher Cole ( November 5, 2026, 5:23 PM EST) -- Lobbying activity at the Federal Communications Commission stayed about even in October versus the month before as groups looked to influence FCC policies on issues like prison cellphone jamming, the upcoming auction of C-band airwaves, satellite coverage for smartphones and more....
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