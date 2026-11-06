Threat Claims In $1M Usury Suit Need More Facts, Judge Says

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 6, 2026, 9:42 PM EST) -- A lender can't fully escape claims that he charged illegal interest on a $1 million loan, a California state judge has ruled after trimming the borrowers' emotional-distress claim, which leaned on speculation that the lender had illicit ties to the cannabis industry....
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