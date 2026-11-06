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LA Judge Won't Toss $1.7M Freight Suit Against Vape Biz

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 6, 2026, 9:56 PM EST) -- A vape manufacturer cannot escape a $1.7 million lawsuit over unpaid freight, a Los Angeles judge ruled, finding the complaint adequately pleaded to alter ego and fraud claims....

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