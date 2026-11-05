Mich. Inmate's Crash Suit Against Prison Officer Can Proceed

By Melanie Dorsey ( November 5, 2026, 4:28 PM EST) -- A prison inmate's negligence lawsuit against a Michigan corrections officer who allegedly drove through a yellow traffic light while distracted by her cellphone can proceed, a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled, finding that factual disputes remain over whether the officer's conduct caused the crash that injured the handcuffed prisoner....
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