Immigration Attys Push To Restore Detainees To ICE Database
By Carolyn Muyskens ( November 5, 2026, 5:16 PM EST) -- Legal aid groups on Wednesday urged a Massachusetts federal judge to order the Trump administration to restore access to information about the whereabouts of thousands of detained people whose records suddenly disappeared from an online database....
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