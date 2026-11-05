Chinese Rubber Chemical Facing 285% US Antidumping Duty
By Jack McLoone ( November 5, 2026, 12:11 PM EST) -- Imports of a chemical from China primarily used in rubber production are facing a possible major antidumping duty after the U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday preliminarily found the chemical is being sold at less than fair value....
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