Chicago DOJ Doc Deadline Moves, Probe Testimony May Too
By Lauraann Wood ( November 5, 2026, 8:01 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge who is looking to explore the extent to which Chicago prosecutors misrepresented their work surrounding a push to indict six "Operation Midway Blitz" protesters extended the government's document production deadline again Thursday, as a prosecutor expected to testify asked the judge to consider postponing that upcoming hearing....
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