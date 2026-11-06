Judge's Oregon Water Reservoir Ruling Faces 9th Circ. Appeal
By Joyce Hanson ( November 6, 2026, 7:00 PM EST) -- A city and county in Oregon have appealed to the Ninth Circuit a federal judge's decision refusing to block a water reservoir drawdown plan by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers designed to protect endangered salmon in the Willamette Valley System....
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