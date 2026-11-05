IRS Asks 10th Circ. To Uphold Taxes, Penalties On Ranchers

By Zak Kostro ( November 5, 2026, 3:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court properly ruled that an Oklahoma couple owe roughly $260,000 in taxes and penalties because their ranch wasn't operated for profit as they had asserted, the IRS told the Tenth Circuit, saying they lacked a profit motive to claim deductions for their expenses....
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