Del. Judge Backs Cloudflare Appeal Over Founder Control
By Jarek Rutz ( November 5, 2026, 3:21 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has cleared the way for Cloudflare Inc. to seek immediate review of an order blocking a recapitalization meant to preserve its founders' voting control, saying the state's highest court should consider whether a longstanding test for director good faith remains valid under Delaware's revised corporate law....
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