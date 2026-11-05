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US Bank Sues Atty's Estate Over $2.86M Construction Loan

By Aaron Keller ( November 5, 2026, 4:55 PM EST) -- U.S. Bank has sued the estate of a Connecticut attorney who acted as closing counsel and settlement agent on a $2.86 million loan tied to a high-end Greenwich property, citing a paralegal's testimony that neither she nor the attorney saw the borrower's principal sign the loan documents....

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