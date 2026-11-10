What To Know About New Proposed Opportunity Zone Regs
By Jessica Millett and Caroline Koo ( November 10, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- IRS and the U.S. Department of the Treasury have been on quite a roll over the summer and into autumn with new guidance about the qualified opportunity zone program following the permanent extension of the OZ program as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act....
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