Invitae Privacy Suit Must Get OK From NJ Bankruptcy Judge
By Rick Archer ( November 5, 2026, 5:36 PM EST) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge said Thursday he will need to see more evidence to resolve an "ambiguity" over whether class action privacy claims against genetic testing company Invitae Corp. belong in his court....
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