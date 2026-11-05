Mass. Voters Widen Records Law, Teeing Up New Legal Fights

By Chris Villani ( November 5, 2026, 4:49 PM EST) -- After voting to allow an audit of the Legislature in 2024, the Massachusetts electorate overwhelmingly passed a ballot initiative Tuesday expanding public records law to include the governor and Legislature, but experts told Law360 that another round of litigation looms....
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