Philly Doesn't Have To Comply With ICE Detainer Requests

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 6, 2026, 4:21 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday held that the city of Philadelphia does not have to honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement's request to detain undocumented immigrants in the city's jails, ruling that Philadelphia's "ICE Out" legislation did not obstruct federal law enforcement in that regard....
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