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WB Must Face Claims 'The Pitt' Violates 'ER' Rights Deal

By Lauren Berg ( November 5, 2026, 7:18 PM EST) -- Warner Bros. Television cannot dodge a lawsuit alleging it breached a decades-old agreement with late author Michael Crichton by producing the hit medical drama "The Pitt," a California appeals court ruled, saying the suit adequately alleges the series could be considered a derivative work of the earlier hit series "ER."...

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