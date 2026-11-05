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Judge Albright's Do's And Don'ts For Patent Trials

By Dani Kass ( November 5, 2026, 10:11 PM EST) -- Two months after former ​U.S. District Judge Alan Albright returned to private practice, he regaled a room of attorneys at the University of Texas School of Law on Thursday with lessons from his time on the bench....

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