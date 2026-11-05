In Moderna Row, Fed. Circ. Mulls What's 'For The Government'
By Theresa Schliep ( November 5, 2026, 8:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday took a critical look at a lower court's decision concluding that Moderna had to face Arbutus' infringement claims over its COVID-19 vaccines, with one judge repeatedly asking why Moderna's vaccine efforts weren't "for the government" within the meaning of a statutory shield for contractors....
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