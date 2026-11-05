LDS Church Seeks To Exit Sex Abuse Survivors' Lawsuit
By Ben Adlin ( November 5, 2026, 10:19 PM EST) -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has urged a Washington federal court to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the church of enabling sexual abuse by a man who previously pled guilty to raping his daughter, arguing that David Herget's crimes against the plaintiffs were unforeseeable and that the church had no duty to protect them....
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