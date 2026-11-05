Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Says Bannon Trial Was Unfair In Push To Toss Conviction

By Craig Clough ( November 5, 2026, 8:48 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors Thursday renewed their bid to vacate Steve Bannon's contempt-of-Congress conviction and dismiss the indictment with prejudice, telling a Washington, D.C., federal judge they have significant doubts about the fairness of his trial because circuit precedent barred him from arguing he had not "willfully" defied a congressional subpoena....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies