FCC Denies It's Foot-Dragging Review Of Philly TV License
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( November 6, 2026, 3:11 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has asked the D.C. Circuit to reject an advocacy group's request to force the agency to review a challenge to Fox TV's Philadelphia broadcast license....
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