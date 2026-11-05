What To Know About Litigating IP Before Judges Davis, Wolfe

By Dani Kass ( November 5, 2026, 11:48 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judges Andrew Davis and Christopher Wolfe are still navigating their first forays into patent law now that they've joined the Western District of Texas, but they provided insight to patent attorneys Thursday on how they'll be handling their dockets....
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