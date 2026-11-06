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US Charges 3 Over $129M AI Scam Using Fake UK Lawyers

By Laura Stewart Liberty ( November 6, 2026, 3:30 PM GMT) -- U.S. prosecutors said Thursday they have charged three men, including one facing extradition from London, for allegedly defrauding companies of $129 million through a scheme that used AI to impersonate executives and U.K. lawyers....

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