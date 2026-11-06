UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Poppy Grainger ( November 6, 2026, 4:46 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen Samsung sue Petrofac and its administrators, building materials giant Kingspan hit with two financial list claims by dozens of institutional investors, and Boehringer Ingelheim file a patent claim against fellow pharmaceutical company Sandoz amid ongoing conflict surrounding its empagliflozin type 2 diabetes drug....
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