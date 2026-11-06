Carpenters Union Says Detroit Co. Owes Benefit Funds $288K

By Emily Brill ( November 6, 2026, 2:01 PM EST) -- A Detroit woodworking and millworking company owes a group of union benefit funds about $287,500, the union and the funds' trustees allege in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Michigan federal court, asking the court to compel the company to pay up....
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