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Kirkland Adds 40-Atty Weil Team Led By Ramona Nee

By Anna Sanders and Daniel Moritz-Rabson ( November 6, 2026, 11:00 AM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP announced Friday the addition of 40 attorneys from Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, including the private equity practice co-leader who was once set to lead the firm....

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