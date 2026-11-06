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Medical IT Co. Makes Data Breach Deal With Conn., Mich., NJ

By George Woolston ( November 6, 2026, 6:31 PM EST) -- The attorneys general of Connecticut, Michigan and New Jersey on Friday announced a settlement of up to $10 million with companies that they say failed to protect medical data ahead of a March 2023 data breach that affected 13.3 million people....

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