British Columbia Says OpenAI Shooting Suit Must Stay In US

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 9, 2026, 9:32 PM EST) -- OpenAI shouldn't be allowed to escape a California federal court lawsuit accusing it of encouraging an 18-year-old to commit a mass shooting at a British Columbia school, the Canadian province argued, saying the most important evidence, the shooter's chat logs and company internal review records, are in the United States....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.