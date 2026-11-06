Ex-Solicitor Hopes Municipal Jobs Support Reinstatement Bid

By Matthew Santoni ( November 6, 2026, 7:51 PM EST) -- A former Pennsylvania city solicitor's depression and financial struggles had eroded his judgment when he took more than $100,000 from his IOLTA account to pay his bills and office salaries, he told a disciplinary hearing board Friday in his bid to be reinstated from suspension....
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