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Ex-Solicitor Hopes Municipal Jobs Support Reinstatement Bid

By Matthew Santoni ( November 6, 2026, 7:51 PM EST) -- A former Pennsylvania city solicitor's depression and financial struggles had eroded his judgment when he took more than $100,000 from his IOLTA account to pay his bills and office salaries, he told a disciplinary hearing board Friday in his bid to be reinstated from suspension....

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