Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fox Closes $22B Roku Deal Guided By Weil, Goodwin, Axinn

By Dorothy Atkins ( November 6, 2026, 8:39 PM EST) -- Fox Corp. completed its $22 billion purchase of smart-TV maker Roku Inc. Friday in a deal guided by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, Goodwin Procter LLP and Axinn LLP, shortly after the U.S. Department of Justice said it closed its monthslong, in-depth antitrust investigation into the deal....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies