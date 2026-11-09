2nd Circ. Affirms $19.5M Win For Scholastic In Insurance Fight
By Elliot Weld ( November 9, 2026, 5:06 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has upheld a $19.5 million judgment for Scholastic Inc. following a fight with a Travelers unit over whether the insurer had to cover Scholastic's litigation expenses in a separate copyright and trademark infringement case....
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